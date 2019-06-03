Scatec Solar has connected the next part of its 400 MW tracking and bifacial PV plant to the grid in Egypt's Benban complex. The entire project is set to fully come online throughout the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the company has also secured additional funding for a 33 MW solar project in Mali.With the sun scorching down over Egypt around this time of the year, Scatec Solar has grid-connected another 65 MW slice of its 400 MW portfolio in the country's Benban complex. The Norway-based independent power producer now has 130 MW in commercial operation at the site and expects to connect ...

