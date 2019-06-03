SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global PaaS Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The HR and banking industries that are some of the primary end-users are observed limiting the implementation of PaaS in their system infrastructure. Management of PaaS requires maintaining additional layers of the system architecture that is spiraling the operational costs incurred by the HR and banking industries. This will limit the category adoption to a large extent and will be responsible for decelerating the spend momentum of the PaaS category for a significant duration of the forecast period. On the other hand, the cloud-based PaaS platform, that includes iPaas, is gaining popularity among the enterprises that seek quick and lean integrated platforms, which will simplify the API implementation process and reduce delivery timelines.

The cost-effectiveness of the public PaaS category segment will play a prominent role in driving its spend growth in the US. Currently, this segment accounts for over 50% of the market share of the category and is expected to undergo a stable spend growth during the forecast period. The influx of IT projects that are being outsourced to the low-cost countries in APAC is driving the demand for the PaaS platform for the execution of the IT assignments. However, in Europe, the imposition of the new trading and tariff-related regulations is discouraging further spend on PaaS by SMBs and banking firms, which is severely reducing the region's share in the global PaaS market.

This PaaS market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategy to cut down on costs.

"Buyers can achieve significant cost savings by procuring from service providers that operate on partnership models that allow the service providers to access open-source software and proprietary solutions on a single platform," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This PaaS procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Cloud-based PaaS segment is expected to dominate the market

Vendor lock-in is a significant challenge in the adoption of PaaS models.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

Threat of new entrants

Category enablers

