Management of Tonghai Financial Group, including Mr. Calvin Chiu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (seventh from left), Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer, (eighth from left), Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer, (seventh from right), Ms. Jane Chan, Head of Marketing, (sixth from right), took picture together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies.



HONG KONG, June 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The award presentation ceremony of Quam IR Awards 2018 (QIRA) successfully took place on 31 May, 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Eminent representatives of listed companies from different sectors supported the event, sharing joy and the valuable experience in Investor Relations achievements. The event was strongly supported by the business community and elites of different industry, creating an unprecedentedly grand occasion.Industry leaders gather at Quam IR Awards 2018, Recognizing excellence in Investor RelationsQuam IR Awards was established in 2016. Held for four consecutive years, it dedicated to honoring models of practice and leadership in Investor Relations (IR) among the listed companies in the Asia Pacific region. Winners have been devoted in upholding transparent communications between companies and stakeholders throughout 2018. The Quam IR Awards serves as the well-recognized testimonials to the winners' excellence, which can help bring accreditation and prestige to the winning companies and their remarkable achievement in the area of IR among shareholders, institutional investors, equity research analysts and financial media.Awarded companies in Quam IR Awards 2018 come from various categories, ranging from Hang Seng Index Constituents, Main Board, representing multi-national enterprises to local companies. A total of 11 awards were presented, the winners include Bank of China Limited, China Resources Power Holdings Co., Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, CITIC Limited, Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited, Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd., K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Mason Group Holdings Limited, New World Development Company Limited, Shui On Land Limited and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited. Among the awarded companies, Bank of China Limited and Shui On Land Limited have been awarded continuously for four years.New Sustainable Development Category revealed to recognize the importance of ESGEnvironmental, Social and Governance(ESG) have aroused public concerns in recent years, and it has undoubtedly became a critical element of corporate governance. To inject new dynamics into business community and get more insights into the topic, Tonghai IR was pleased to invite Mr. Chong Chan Yau, MBE, the Co-founder of Carbon Care Asia as guest speaker delivering keynote speech entitled "Investors' Concerns on ESG", creating a vibrant exchange platform for the business community. In recognition of the excellence of listed company in maintaining social and environmental sustainability, and to encourage enterprises maximizing long-term value for its business, a new category has been added this year, namely Sustainable Development Category. It is delighted to announce Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited becoming the first awarded company to achieve this honor.Business elites and figures shared insightsAt the ceremony, Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said "Apart from the outstanding business performance, the awarded companies also demonstrate superb governance culture, their business acumen and persistence on IR professionalism both deserve recognition, respect and admiration." Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said "With the rapid advancement of information and technology, IR practitioners is pushed to keep the investors informed in a timely basis. In fact, maintaining multi ways of communication channels, keep up with constant dialogue are all easier said than done. We are glad to say that all of our awardees are performing very well in these areas and they are role models to Investor Relations."Tonghai IR was honored to invite Dr. Benard Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Dr. Michael Chan, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing; Mr. Sam Kwok, President of Hong Kong Society of Economists; Dr. Winnie Tang, JP, Founder and Honorary President of Smart City Consortium; Mr. Chong Chan Yau, MBE, Co-founder of Carbon Care Asia as our guests of honor to witness the glorification of the listed companies demonstrated IR excellence.Dr. Benard Chan, JP said, "IR has indeed become a critical element of corporate governance, gaining momentum among the listed companies in Hong Kong. I look forward to seeing a more widespread implementation of IR best practices in the investment community, which will only enhance Hong Kong's position as one of the top global financial centers." Mr. Stephen Ho said "The information transparency of a listed company is in fact a main factor to consider when buyers plan to invest in stock market. When the company is exposed to commercial or financial risks, IR plays a crucial role to reduce the risk associate with uncertainty, which is one of the factors that affects the company's stock price as well as ensuring the stability of long-term business development."Mr. Sam Kwok believes that the outstanding performance on investor relations is a cornerstone being a success, the good transparency of information disclosure, effective communication with stakeholders and high quality of corporate governance are essential to maintain excellent investor relations.Dr. Winnie Tang, JP said the winning companies in Quam Awards all demonstrate what it takes to implement a truly outstanding investor relations. I wish awarded companies keep on achieving new successes and thus refining the investor relations industry with mature work models.Mr. Chong Chan Yau, MBE, said, "Environmental protection and climate change have become critical issues nowadays and sustainable development should play an important role in company's policies and strategies. In order to support green initiatives, the Broad and senior management ought to ensure the effective participation in formulation of quantitative guidelines, increasing the transparency of disclosure, delivering information to investors in a timely manner and providing relevant staff training.Unwavering support from media & sponsorsApart from the support of notable guests, the award presentation ceremony attracted numerous media and sponsors in Hong Kong and China. Our supporting media partners include The Standard, caiguu.com, FX678, OTCbeta, CNFOL, and SLTopnews. Tonghai IR is grateful for the strong support and generous sponsorship from the Fitness First and Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited, which make QIRA IR Awards 2018 a success.The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2018 (in alphabetical order of company name):Company Name / Award Category1. Bank of China Limited (Stock Code: 3988) Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category2. China Resources Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 836) Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category3. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Stock Code: 1929) Main Board Category4. CITIC Limited (Stock Code: 267) Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category5. Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1446) Sustainable Development6. Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 3768) Main Board Category7. K. Wah International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 173) Main Board Category8. Mason Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 273) Main Board Category9. New World Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 17) Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category10. Shui On Land Limited (Stock Code: 272) Main Board Category11. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (Stock Code: 2382) Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) CategoryWebsite of Quam IR Awards 2018: http://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2019/en_US/index.html