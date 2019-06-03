Howard Wilner and Automax Preowned to Sponsor Relay for Life in Natick, Massachusetts

Howard Wilner is an Executive in the automotive industry and the President of Automax Preowned, a preowned industry leader for over 30 years with four locations throughout Massachusetts. As the CEO of Automax Preowned, Howard Wilner has seen the company grow by over 13% in sales in 2010. Prior to joining Automax Preowned, Howard Wilner spent seven years as the President of Marlboro Auto Exchange.

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Howard Wilner and the team at Automax Preowned are excited to announce they sponsored the 2019 Relay for Life in Natick, Massachusetts. The American Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life is a 24-hour fundraising and relay event where participants fundraise and walk a track to help raise money for the American Cancer Society and its mission to help eliminate cancer.

The Natick Framingham Sherborn Ashland Holliston Relay for Life is on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to midnight at Natick High's Memorial Field.

Each year, over 2,500 Relay for Life Events are held across the country to support and celebrate survivors and their caregivers as well as honor those who have passed away or who are currently fighting cancer. The funds raised through this event go toward groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and much more. Howard Wilner and the team at Automax Preowned understand the importance of furthering research and working toward a cure for cancer, which is why they are happy to announce they will be sponsoring a Relay for Life in Natick, Massachusetts.

Howard Wilner is a dedicated community volunteer and considers it his duty to give back to the community which has served him so well. He holds a degree in business administration and general management from Massachusetts Bay Community College.

Automax Preowned has helped thousands of clients obtain financing and to purchase a preowned car, when they otherwise may not have been able to. They have an expert service department which is always ready to serve you in multiple languages and across its four convenient locations in Framingham, Attleboro and Marlborough. Automax Preowned is the largest car dealership group of its kind in New England. Under Howard Wilner's expert leadership, Automax Preowned recently purchased 408 Maple St Marlboro and built a new building which will be the site of their new state of the art service facility.

For more information on the relay for life, visit:

Relay for Life of Natick Framingham Sherborn Ashland Holliston

For more information on Automax Preowned, visit:

http://www.automaxpreowned.com/

SOURCE: Automax Preowned

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546418/Howard-Wilner-and-Automax-Preowned-to-Sponsor-Relay-for-Life-in-Natick-Massachusetts