While the proliferation of the e-commerce industry is limiting the commercial real estate property purchasing activities in the developed economies, its growth coupled with other factors like widespread digitization and the adoption of cloud computing applications is creating a pressing requirement for the establishment of data center facilities. Such facilities are built across vast acres of land, which is consequently propelling the rate of real estate property purchasing on a global scale. This will act as one of the critical spend accelerators for this category during the forecast period. Get access to the free sample copy of this real estate property purchasing market intelligence report here!

The growing preference for the co-working space concept in the US is driving real estate property purchasing in the US on an important note. Adoption of this concept is known to offer the flexibility of scaling; minimal lock-in expenses and duration; and additional services such as the Internet, managed office, and utilities. In APAC, this category is poised to observe the highest spend growth owing to the recent boom in the economic activities along with rising in the number of e-commerce and Internet-based companies that are propelling the demand for office spaces. However, a slump in economic activity and the consequent slowdown in FDI will slow down the growth of this category in the Middle East.

"Buyers must select suppliers based on real-estate specific technological capabilities that will benefit them with minimized legal service cost, accurate forecasts, and risk analysis, reduced need to engage with third-party vendors for category-specific applications and software," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This real estate property purchasing market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Technology acquisition cost will rise during the forecast period

Suppliers are increasingly investing in technologies enhance service delivery, reduce operating cost, and improve the accuracy of forecasts

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

