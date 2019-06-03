New financing round will enable the company to accelerate its growth and expand its international services offer

TransCure bioServices (France), a one-stop-shop preclinical services company dedicated to in-vivo full human immune system mouse models, today announced that it has completed a 2.5 million euros funding with Financière Arbevel (France). This financing round will enable the company, healthy and profitable for the last three years, to accelerate its international sales growth as well as to expand in vivo preclinical pharmacology services offers into new product lines.

This financing was entirely subscribed by Arbevel Life Sciences Crossover I, a european private equity fund based in Paris (France) with a cross-over approach. TransCure bioServices will use the proceeds to expand its profitable business activities in Europe and the USA, and to develop additional platforms for international pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Marc Le Bozec, Managing Director of Arbevel Life Sciences Crossover I Fund, will now join the Supervisory Board of the company and commented: "We are excited to collaborate with TransCure bioServices' management in expediting its growth by addressing new markets and strengthening its commercial team".

Patrick Nef, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of TransCure bioServices, commented: "We welcome Arbevel as a new shareholder to boost our healthy and profitable international CRO business which generated significant growth over the past 3 years. In addition to the ongoing full human immune system mouse models for immuno-oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases we are excited to develop new hu-liver and 100% human monoclonal antibody services. We look forward to the contribution of Marc Le Bozec in the Supervisory Committee and to benefit from his expertise of preclinical CRO business and financial markets."

"Arbevel's investment underlines a steppingstone for the growth of our worldwide business," says Stéphane Legastelois, Chairman of TransCure bioServices. "It allows TransCure bioServices to widen its range of services and to investigate new exciting areas in the field of full human antibodies."

Agile Capital Markets acted as financial advisor for TransCure bioServices in this transaction.

About TransCure bioServices SAS.

TransCure bioServices SAS is a European CRO based in France offering pre-clinical in vivo pharmacology fee-for-services to international pharmaceutical, biotech and academic customers. Uniquely designed full human immune system and hu-liver mouse models provide predictive power for drug profiling and smarter drug candidate selection for immuno-oncology, inflammation (IBD, SLE, MS, RA), auto-immune, infectious (HIV), liver diseases, and vaccines. If you are looking for check point inhibition, CART-cell designs, 100% IgG mAb, any drug profiling involving the human immune system or hu-liver, contact us at www.tcbioservices.com

About Financière Arbevel

Founded in 1997, Financière Arbevel, an entrepreneurial investment management company, has grown significantly since its takeover by the current owners in early 2009 the AUM progressed from EUR 25m to EUR 1.6bn as of today (of which EUR 732m under the umbrella SICAV "Pluvalca" comprising 9 sub-funds). The company currently employs a total of 34 staff, of which 13 are dedicated to fund management/investment research. Financière Arbevel is recognized for its expertise within the small mid cap asset class. We are a research-driven organization with a strong emphasis on fundamental financial and strategic analysis, close relationships with top managements of listed companies (more than 1000 company meetings last year) and a permanent quest for new investment themes offering structural growth opportunities. The digitalization, fintech, Industry 4.0, or the ageing of the world population are some of our favorite investment themes. We ensure we 3/3 are following closely the latest developments within this universe, by participating in various conferences, trade fairs, sector-specific thematic events and by meeting regularly with managements of listed companies. Our small mid cap DNA is spread across various strategies under the PLUVALCA family of funds with a cross-asset approach comprising our core equity funds, thematic equity funds, fixed income and diversified/flexible allocation funds). In 2015, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund chose Financière Arbevel to manage its French equity mandate. In 2018, Financière Arbevel pursued its development by launching its first European private equity fund (FPCI form or "Professional private equity investment fund") with a cross-over approach focused on the non-listed life-science universe, with the idea of accompanying a limited number of biotechnology start-ups in their development. www.arbevel.com

