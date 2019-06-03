Visiongain Publishes Global Syringes Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Syringes Market by Usability (Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes and Disposable Syringes), Material (Glass syringes and Plastic syringes), Type (General and Specialized Syringes), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• A syringe is a simple medical device used either for injecting fluids into the body, or to withdraw fluid from the body. A typical design of a medical syringe consists of a needle attached to a hollow cylinder that is fitted with a sliding plunger. It works on a mechanism which works by pushing the plunger in downward direction, the fluids are injected in a body, and retracting the plunger in upward direction extracts fluids from the body.

• A syringe generally consists of a needle and is made up of glass, metal, hard rubber tube or plastic. Syringes are widely used for the administration of drugs that are injectable in various medical conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.

Market Overview and Trends

• The growing use of single-use and disposable devices across the medical settings and enforcement & upgrading of different infection prevention standards by the regulatory bodies are anticipated to drive the market growth.

• Growing volume of hospital, surgical, and outpatient procedures along with the growing number of medical settings such as sophisticated clinics, multispecialty hospitals and other in emerging economies is supplementing the demand for Syringes in the healthcare industry.

• The growing government initiative regarding the safe usage of syringes and increased compliance by healthcare providers for syringes have fuelled the market growth.

• Technological advancements and growing awareness regarding the safety for the use of syringes has led to the development of prefilled syringes and is creating ample opportunities for the growth of syringes market globally.

• The advanced R&D activities and novel product developments by the key market players are contributing towards the demand for safe, better, and cost effective syringes.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and soaring lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

• Rapidly ageing population is a prime factor contributing to the market growth.

• Increasing trend of Self-Medication and rising Home Healthcare facilities.

• Technological advancements such as smart syringes, prefilled syringes and safety syringes among others are fuelling the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of safety syringes

• Increasing incidence of needle stick injuries

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Usability

• Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes

- Hypodermic Syringes

- Oral Syringes

• Disposable Syringes

- Conventional Syringes

- Safety Syringes:

- Retractable Safety Syringes

- Non-Retractable Safety Syringe

- Prefilled Syringes

Material

• Glass Syringes Market, 2019-2029

• Plastic Syringes Market, 2019-2029

Type

• General Syringes Market, 2019-2029

• Specialized Syringes Market, 2019-2029

- Insulin Syringes

- Tuberculin (TB) Syringes

- Allergy Syringes

- Other Syringes

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

- U.S. Market, 2019-2029

- Canada Market, 2019-2029

- Mexico Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

- Germany Market, 2019-2029

- UK Market, 2019-2029

- France Market, 2019-2029

- Spain Market, 2019-2029

- Italy Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

- China Market, 2019-2029

- Japan Market, 2019-2029

- India Market, 2019-2029

- Australia Market, 2019-2029

- Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

- Brazil Market, 2019-2029

- Argentina Market, 2019-2029

- Turkey Market, 2019-2029

- South Africa Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical Inc., NIPRO Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG , and CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott

Axel Bio Corporation

B. Braun Medical Inc.,

Baxter

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocon

Cardinal Health.

Catalent Inc.

CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG.

Fluid Metering, Inc.

Genentech

Gerresheimer AG

Haselmeier

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Iwaki America Inc.

Jiangsu Changzhou Lvying Medical Treatment Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Kawamoto Corporation

Kyowa

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nathan Healthcare Pvt Ltd

NIPRO Corporation

Owen Mumford Ltd

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Revolutions Medical Inc.

SCHOTT AG

Smith's Medical

Terumo Corporation

Unilife Corporation

Valcor Engineering Corporation

Vetter

Weigao group

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Ypsomed

