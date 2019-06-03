In a new interview in a series on renewable energy and geopolitics, Indra Overland describes the possible trajectory of China's bid to become the world's solar energy leader. After building a leading position in key technologies and manufacturing, China may find a potential partner in the European Union, especially if the U.S. government pushes forward with its trade war against Beijing, Overland says. Solar and renewables are also helping the country expand its influence in Southeast Asia, fuelling concerns among some of its neighbors, he adds.China has embraced renewables and solar more than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...