Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 May 2019:

- 33,088,595 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 10,517,040 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 31,668,234 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 7,301,023 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,618,428 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,157,218 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,370,361 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,805,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 May 2019 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 33,088,595 173.12p 57,282,975 Global Equity Income Shares 31,668,234 197.63p 62,585,930 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,618,428 139.48p 7,836,583 Managed Liquidity Shares 4,370,361 104.85p 4,582,323 Total 132,287,811

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 June 2019