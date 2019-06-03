SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Engineering Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005479/en/

Global Engineering Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The impressive spend momentum of the engineering services industry is primarily attributed to the widespread adoption of technologies across the end-users to achieve reliability, boost the quality, and render their operations more cost-effective. This is driving the need for engineering services to develop and implement the technologies across the user's infrastructure. Among such end-users, the aerospace industry is investing in technologies that are required to redesign aircraft to meet the changing noise pollution regulations and achieve fuel efficiency. Consequently, this is creating an exponential demand in the engineering services industry and is driving its overall spend growth. Download the free sample of this engineering services market intelligence report here!

The recent rise in infrastructure projects across the key geographies such as the US and APAC will have a positive impact on the overall growth of the global engineering services industry. The gradual recovery of the construction industry in Europe post the 2017 worldwide financial crisis is also promoting the spend growth of the engineering services industry. In terms of the category price trends, the practice of outsourcing engineering services to the low-cost countries in APAC is intensifying the competition among the service providers in the US. This is diminishing the chances of a category price hike in the region.

This engineering services market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the critical cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for the engineering services. This engineering services market intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this market intelligence report.

"Service providers that have adopted a QMS can offer high service quality, improve operational sustainability, and optimize the utilization of their resources," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This reduces the operating costs of service providers, the benefit of which can be passed on to buyers," added Tridib.

This engineering services market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Technology adoption is key to improving category cost savings

Rising employee expenses is a key concern for service providers

Purchase the full engineering services market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Engineering services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our engineering services procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Energy Auditing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Translation and Localization Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005479/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us