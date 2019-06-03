SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Energy Auditing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Enterprises across the globe are deepening their focus on energy conservation by implementing energy-efficient technologies in their operations. Adoption of such technologies that include energy analytics, IoT, and energy data and reporting mechanisms will drive the spend momentum for energy auditing services category through the forecast period. However, factors like disruptive energy audit landscapes, erratic funding for energy audit and efficiency projects, among others will pose as critical challenges for energy auditing service providers that will also exert a negative impact on the category growth.

The US accounts for 20%-25% consumption of global energy, which is compelling the government authorities issue mandates on sustainability targets to avoid a potential energy crisis. This is driving end-user sectors such as chemical and manufacturing to outsource the energy auditing services to render their operations more energy efficient and, in the process, achieve the sustainability targets. Despite accounting for the largest share in the global energy auditing services category last year, North America will be outpaced in terms of regional spend due to a surge in demand for category services in the developing countries.

Insights offered in this energy auditing services procurement research report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this energy auditing services market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"Post an energy audit, category managers are advised to focus on the alterations done which will aid them in incorporating the same in the future without relying on the energy audit companies," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This energy auditing services procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Investments in energy efficiency by SMB owners through IoT will drive the category growth

Poor description of building components will pose a critical challenge for service providers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Energy auditing services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

