HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam (centre right) met with the HKTDC management team today (3 June) to discuss the organisation's future development and direction.

Dr Peter K N Lam assumes the chairmanship of the HKTDC on 1 June 2019



Beatrice Lam, Tel: +852 2584 4049, Email: beatrice.hy.lam@hktdc.org Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, Email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, June 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Dr Peter K N Lam, who took up the chairmanship of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) on 1 June, met with his management team today to discuss the organisation's future development and direction.Dr Lam, who was a Council Member at the HKTDC for six years prior to his appointment as Chairman, said: "It is an honour to be the Chairman of the HKTDC. In my previous capacity as Council member, I had the opportunity to participate in some of the HKTDC's activities supporting Hong Kong's SMEs and promoting international trade.""As the US-China trade dispute and global uncertainties continue, our work will be even more important. We need to help SMEs open up more markets and help Hong Kong companies widen their network."Dr Lam added: "Looking ahead, we will focus on several key areas: developing new cooperation opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; increasing our reach into Belt and Road markets to help Hong Kong businesses connect; and promoting technology and innovation, as well as creative industries and start-ups in Hong Kong."Biography of HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam: https://bit.ly/2Z1mVhlPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2QHD3BSPhoto: HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam (centre right) met with the HKTDC management team today (3 June) to discuss the organisation's future development and direction. (From left to right) Council Secretary K F Chan, Director of Product Promotion Regina Lai, Director of Belt and Road & External Relations Iris Wong, Assistant Executive Director Stephen Liang, Deputy Executive Director Patrick Lau, Executive Director Margaret Fong, Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam, Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau, Assistant Executive Director Christine Cheung, Director of Publications & E-Commerce Loretta Wan, Director of Research Nicholas Kwan and Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing Yvonne So https://bit.ly/2QFDVa1About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.