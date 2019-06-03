Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has launched a new Point of Sale (POS) payments system, called Upcopoint, that will be available across Europe.

Upcopoint is a Point of Sale (POS) payments system that will enable businesses to conduct sales and manage inventory and customer data more efficiently. Key highlights of Upcopoint include:

Upcopoint will accept all forms of payment, including cards, cash, checks and gift cards, making it easy and secure for merchants to get paid

Competitive rates with low rate per card swipe without long-term commitments or hidden fees

Incorporates the latest blockchain technology for a more secure payment method

Monitors for fraudulent transactions 24/7 to help keep customers' financial information protected

Will be fully integrated with UpcoPay's mobile eWallet, enabling merchants to accept instant payments from consumers using the UpcoPay App

Will be possible for consumers to open an Upco eWallet following all banking compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) directives and receive an UpcoPay Card

Upcopoint enables funds to be sent immediately to other Upcopoint users around Europe to facilitale real-time cash transfers

Upcopoint can generate a voucher (pin) that can be used to top-up any UpcoPay eWallet in Europe

Upco will soon publish its new website showing all of the new features of the Upco App and Upcopoint. Upco is currently developing the customer onboarding process, following the KYC directive to enable the eWallet functionality in the UpcoPay mobile app.

Upco is excited about rolling out its new POS payments system given the expected global growth in FinTech, especially within mobile payments. According to Statista, in 2018, global transaction volume in the mobile Point of Sale payments space was expected to reach US$391 billion and projected to increase to over US$1.3 trillion by 2022.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco International Inc., commented: "We are extremely pleased with the steady progress that is being made in the development and delivery of our integrated communications and e-commerce solutions. There are a host of exciting opportunities of great benefit to users in this evolving space, and we continue to monitor them closely with a view towards enhancing and extending our innovative FinTech solutions on an ongoing basis. The improvements mentioned in this release attest to Upco's strong and ongoing commitment to user security, privacy and protection from third-party intervention."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

