Questionmark, global provider of assessment technologies and solutions, is pleased to welcome Patrick Miller to the team as EU Business Development Manager. Patrick brings over 11 years of experience managing, creating and maintaining solution based relationships. With this addition to the team, Questionmark increases its investment in business expansion throughout the EU area.

Patrick has extensive experience in managing organisations' enterprise software solutions in the Corporate, Academic and Awarding Bodies sectors. He has worked to successfully implement projects with FTSE 100 companies and prides himself on delivering solution based results to his customers. Patrick previously has worked over 5 years with Questionmark where he has helped organisations fulfill their business goals by digitizing their assessments.

"I'm excited to join the Questionmark team," says Patrick. "Being able to listen and support businesses to grow and achieve their needs has always been my passion and I look forward to helping ensure this continues into the future."

As EU Business Development Manager, Patrick will be responsible for providing assessment software solutions to both new and existing customers in sectors including Banking, Legal, Retail, Academic and Awarding Bodies, ensuring renewals and driving long-term account growth.

"We are very excited to welcome Patrick to our team. He brings a lot of valuable experience and energy and his customer focus is vital to our approach to the market," says Angela O'leary, Client Service Director, Questionmark.

Patrick is based in Hertfordshire and enjoys traveling, having spent time in the US and Scandinavia.

About Questionmark

Questionmark's assessment technologies enable organizations to get trustworthy results when measuring knowledge, skills, abilities and attitudes for certification, workforce learning, regulatory compliance and sales-force readiness. Customers worldwide rely Questionmark's award-winning platform for collaborative, multilingual item banking and assessment authoring; delivery via mobile devices including smartphones and tablets; secure, proctored exam delivery; and comprehensive reporting and analytics.

Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management solutions offer rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, available 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited US and European-based data centers. Questionmark's flexible APIs and support of major industry standards ensure interoperability with a variety of enterprise systems.

Complete details are available at https://www.questionmark.com.

