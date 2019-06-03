

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity growth moderated to a three-month low in May, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.2 in May from April's 56.6. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The latest reading extended the current sequence of expansion to two years.



Steep upturns in output and new orders supported overall growth. Consequently, a sustained increase in client demand drove an expansion in employment, which was one of the strongest in the series history.



Meanwhile, input cost inflation eased to the slowest since July 2016. In response, firms increased factory-gate charges at the softest pace for three months, the survey showed.



