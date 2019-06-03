SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Landscaping Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

A rapid rate of urbanization is consequently limiting the spaces that were used for aesthetics and gardening. For the business areas, buyers are resorting to small-scale landscaping services that include the formation of layered landscapes, vertical gardens, and hanging planters that can be accommodated within the constrained space. Service providers are also partnering with firms that can supply plants with unique aspects such as dwarf habit and less foliage to suit indoor landscaping requirements of buyers from urban areas. These factors will exert momentum to the spend growth rate of landscaping services on a global scale. Download the free sample copy of this landscaping services procurement research report.

The landscape maintenance segment in the US is currently experiencing a high demand from the commercial and residential construction sector to tend to the requirement of maintaining lawns and gardens for the maintenance of lawns and gardens. This will drive the category spend momentum in the region to a significant extent. In APAC, the probability of an increasing requirement of designing and maintenance tasks will accelerate the spend growth of the landscaping services. Forecasts of a rapid rate of development in the tourism and hospitality industry in MEA is expected to drive the demand for landscaping design and building solutions and maintenance services, which will propel the overall category growth.

This landscaping services market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the significant cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this landscaping services market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyers must consider the level of automation that service providers have adopted as this reduces the scope of human errors, allows the regular update of project status, minimizes paperwork, and helps in streamlining payment disbursals," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This landscaping services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

The need to reduce the complexities associated with landscape maintenance will drive category spend.

High labor shortage will increase category prices

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Landscaping services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

