Ozop Surgical Corp.: Ozop Surgical Corp Announces Progress on New Spine Implant

Designed and Engineered to Speed Surgery and Provide Patient Optimized Fit

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSC), a provider of premium surgical devices in the rapidly growing field of minimally invasive spine surgery, today announced significant development progress and completion of initial testing of their novel adjustable ALIF interbody spinal implant.

Michael Chermak, CEO, OZOP Surgical commented, "We are excited to have completed initial testing for this novel device. Only through testing can we learn how to create an optimal design and develop the instrumentation to allow for an exceptional operative outcome for the surgeon and patient. Developing an infinitely adjustable ALIF implant is a challenging design goal but the end outcome will allow the surgeon to ensure segmental stability and restore sagittal balance. We are encouraged by the results of this testing and have incorporated several improvements into our next design. We look forward to completing testing for FDA submission in the near future and hope to have our approval by the end of the year".

About the OZOP Adjustable ALIF Implant

OZOP is developing an exciting new anterior spine implant that allows the surgeon to expand it after insertion into the disc space. This allows for patient specific adjustment, reduced operating time and inventory and cost savings for the hospital. Instrumentation has been simplified and the locking mechanism eliminates the cost and time needed for anterior supplemental fixation.

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers. For more information please visit www.ozopsurgical.com.

"This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company's control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law."

