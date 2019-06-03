

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US government has reportedly begun collecting import duty at an increased rate of 25 percent on Chinese goods arriving in its seaports after June 1 deadline.



Simultaneously, China also started implementing the revised higher tariffs on targeted U.S. goods that reached its ports, Reuters reported.



On May 10, the Trump administration had decided to hike tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent with effect from June 1.



In a retaliatory move, China decided to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods. China increased tariffs, ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent, on a total of 5,140 U.S. products.



China is applying additional 20-25 percent tariffs on more than half of the targeted US items.



Beijing had pledged to take 'necessary countermeasures' in response to the U.S. tariff increase even though Trump warned the situation 'will only get worse' if China retaliates.



US-China trade talks have been stalled since then, and Trump indicated that he is not in a hurry to resolve the escalating trade dispute between the two countries.



The trade war worsened when the U.S. Commerce Department added the Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co and 70 affiliates to its 'Entity List', that bans the Chinese company from buying components and technology from US firms without license from the US government.



The decision would also make it difficult for Huawei to sell products for which it relied on parts from U.S. suppliers.



The US Government banned Huawei alleging that the company is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX