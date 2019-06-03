Hemptown USA to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Hemptown USA, a company growing feminized hemp in Oregon, Kentucky and Colorado today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4 at 3:20PM PST / 6:20PM EST. John Cummings, CEO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Watch company video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnZAhBT0AHs

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Hemptown USA

From the rich soils of Southern Oregon, Kentucky and Colorado, Hemptown USA is growing some of the finest high cannabinoid hemp plants in the world. Following an impressive first year yield, Hemptown USA is scaling up its operation to meet the ever-increasing global demand for cannabinoid products. With the expanded farmland and in-house extraction/processing facilities Hemptown USA is now positioned to vertically integrate into the consumer packaged goods sectors with top quality-branded product lines for the consumer market, Hemptown USA's vertically integrated business model is well-positioned to capitalize on a global market expected to exceed $22 billion by 2020. For more information visit: www.hemptownusa.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Keith Stride

Phone: 778-838-9858

Email: keith@hemptownUSA.com

