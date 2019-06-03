

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said a Phase 1 study evaluating investigational AMG 510 showed anti-tumor activity when administered as a monotherapy in patients with locally-advanced or metastatic KRASG12C mutant solid tumors. There were no dose-limiting toxicities at tested dose levels. Regarding safety data from the phase 1 study, Amgen said treatment-related adverse events were primarily grade 1 events. Enrollment into dose expansion is underway.



AMG 510 is the first KRASG12C inhibitor to reach clinical stage. The first-in-human study enrolled 35 patients with various tumor types.



