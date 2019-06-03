SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global HVAC Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The concerning level of air pollution and the frequent instances of airborne diseases are compelling nations to install ventilation equipment at commercial spaces. This will favor the spend growth of the HVAC equipment market across most of the prominent geographies. Focus on energy conservation is resulting in the rapid replacement of the conventional HVAC equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives, such as VRF systems and geothermal heating. This trend will continue propelling the demand for HVAC equipment during the forecast period. Request your free sample copy of this HVAC equipment market intelligence report here!

The US government is awarding tax credits to commercial sectors to encourage enterprises to replace the conventional HVAC systems with energy efficient systems, thus driving the category spend in the region. However, initiatives undertaken by suppliers such as automating their facilities to combat the rising labor costs in the US will have an inflationary impact on their overall production costs. This, in turn, will hike the prices of the HVAC equipment in the region. According to the estimates, Europe is likely to outpace other regions owing to the advent of new technologies that facilitate predictive maintenance and energy saving done by HVAC equipment. Implementation of these technologies is reducing the operating cost and is consequently boosting the feasibility of this category among buyers in Europe.

This HVAC equipment market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategy to cut down on costs.

"Buyers are advised to collaborate with suppliers that have high re-engineering capabilities to retrofit the existing equipment with the newest and advanced features. This will aid in significant savings in the replacement expenditure for the buyers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This HVAC equipment procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rising demand for VRF systems will drive the category growth

Volatility in raw material price will adversely impact HVAC cost

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility managementcategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

