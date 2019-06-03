

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has resolved an outage in its cloud computing network in eastern U.S. that affected services in Google Cloud, G Suite, and YouTube.



The outage affected users of Gmail, YouTube, Google Home and other Google Cloud third party users. Users of popular apps such as Snapchat, Vimeo, Discord and Shopify also experienced problems, making the apps not accessible.



Google said Sunday that the problem was due to 'high levels of network congestion' in eastern U.S., but added the problem was resolved for all affected users as of 4:00pm US/Pacific.



'We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence. We will provide a detailed report of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation,' Google said in a statement.



Cloud computing is a lucrative business for Google. Cloud computing allows businesses to get their applications up and running faster, with improved manageability and less maintenance. It also enables companies to avoid or minimize up-front IT infrastructure costs.



However, it also highlights the extent to which companies are hugely dependent on one another for their services to operate.



In mid-October 2018, Google's video streaming service YouTube had experienced a major outage across the world as thousands of users were unable to access the service. YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet and said about an hour later that it had rectified the problem.



In March this year, Facebook Inc. (FB) also suffered the most severe outage in its history, with the outage affecting users for at least 12 hours in most areas of the world.



Facebook's platforms WhatsApp and Instagram also experienced problems. The social media giant later blamed the blackout on a 'server configuration change'.



