Landsbankinn hf. based in Reykjavik has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from June 4, 2019. From this date, Landsbankinn hf. is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Landsbankinn hf. INET ID: LAI Admitted: June 4, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +45 33770383 or +45 33770324 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727741