

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced that Kevin Hassett, top White House economic adviser, will step down.



'Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly,' he said on Twitter before leaving for the UK.



'His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.,' he tweeted.



Trump did not cite any reason for the departure of Hasset.



Hassett said in an interview that it was not related to trade policy or any other contentious issue in the White House, but was 'just normal, circle-of-life kind of things.'



'It has nothing to do with any policy disagreements. The president and I are quite friendly,' he told The New York Times.'



Trump is scheduled to return to the U.S. this weekend.



The President thanked Kevin for all he has done, and described him as 'a true friend.'



Hassett is the architect of Trump's latest immigration policy proposal, and a prominent promoter of his tax cuts.



Hassett has been serving as a scholar of fiscal policy at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, when Trump nominated him as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers in September 2017.



The 57-year-old economist becomes the latest in a long list of senior White House officials and Cabinet secretaries to leave the Trump administration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX