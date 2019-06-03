HgCapital Trust (HGT) is the largest single investor in funds managed by Hg, one of Europe's leading private equity (PE) investment managers in the software and services sectors, with strong involvement in the strategic development and value creation of its portfolio holdings. Hg partners closely with its portfolio companies, supporting management to drive change. It has more than £10bn in assets under management (AUM) and nearly 30 years of overall PE experience. This expertise has been reflected in HGT's average compound share price return of c 14% pa over the last 10 years vs the FTSE All-Share at c 10% pa (on a total-return basis).

