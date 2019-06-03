sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

134,38 Euro		-1,10
-0,81 %
WKN: 887957 ISIN: US3666511072 Ticker-Symbol: GGRA 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARTNER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,13
134,58
17:23
134,06
134,60
17:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARTNER INC
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARTNER INC134,38-0,81 %