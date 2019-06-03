Internet Marketing Company: Father's Day Sipping Suggestions by CaskCartel.com; Heaven's Door, High West Yippee Ki-Yay and Old Elk Blended Bourbon - 3 Excellent Options you can have shipped as Father's Day Gift; The Macallan Launches One of the Best Scotc

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / For many dads, having a relaxing day, away from their daily routine, and sipping a high-quality whiskey is all they need. You can never go wrong with the premium spirits offered by CaskCartel.com, the best online marketplace for fine drinks. Check the latest Father's Day gift ideas and select the perfect drink for your beloved dad.

A Truly Heavenly Whiskey

For those seeking to taste a "divine" whiskey, the answer may be closer than they think. Bob Dylan Heaven's Door Straight Rye Whiskey is a highly sought-after premium drink, being the result of a successful collaboration between top American craft distillers and the legendary singer. It is an exquisite, ultra-refined spirit, finished in toasted French oak cigar-shaped barrels, air-dried in the mountain region of Vosges. The complex tasting profile, which combines traditional rye flavors with stone fruit, nutmeg, spice, has a descending, pleasant finish. Luckily, dads do not have to "knock on heaven's door" in order to get this one-of-a-kind treat! Shop online CaskCartel.com for premiums whiskeys!

The Wild Wild West Has Never Been More Tempting Than Now

Started as an experiment done for fun, High West Yippee Ki-Yay Whiskey proved to be a surprising revelation, being awarded 93 points from Tasting Panel Magazine Aged in oak barrels that previously contained vermouth and Syrah, Yippee Ki-Yay offers a sweet, fresh start. Cinnamon spice, vanilla, star anise, cherry cobbler, dried herbs and cedar wood undertones create a complex, pleasant palate, which is followed by a short, clean finish. Clearly, a drink for any brave rider! CaskCartel.com will help you get the best gifts delivered at your dad's doorstep. Plus, free gift messaging! Order online now for guaranteed delivery before Father's Day.

Created by Passion and Patience

Created with the help of an innovative slow cut proofing, Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon presents fully developed, enhanced flavors. The resulting bourbon is smooth, remarkably complex bourbon, proofed at 48% ABV. Featuring chocolate, maple syrup, coconut sweet palate, with nutty hints of almond and persistent finish, this carefully crafted premium bourbon is a must-have sipper. It is the perfect gift for a dad or any other whiskey-lover. Maybe it's a gift for yourself. Try some by visiting CaskCartel.com and get some delivered.

The Macallan Sensorial Experience

The Macallan, one of the world's most admired single malt Scotches, has recently announced the launch of The World's Best Scotch Experiences. Celebrating its history and looking forward to the future, the guests will sip whiskey from 3D printed vessels, dance over an iconic dance floor and enjoy numerous cocktails.

