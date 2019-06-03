Referring to the bulletin from HEBA Fastighets AB's annual general meeting, held on May 8, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 4, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: HEBA B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000236515 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 3, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012676336 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 4, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact HEBA Fastighets AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.