Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Jun-2019 / 15:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) CEO Position/statu s b) Initial Initial notification notification/A mendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification GB00BJQZC279 code b) Nature of Vesting of a conditional recruitment award the pursuant to the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017 (the Plan). The number of shares awarded under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with fully participating shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. c) Price(s) Price(s) Volume(s) and volume(s) GBP0.00 114,809 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 3 June 2019 transaction f) Place of London Stock Exchange (XLON) the transaction Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8953 EQS News ID: 818659 End of Announcement EQS News Service

