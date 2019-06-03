

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said some of its popular 737 aircraft could have a defective wing part, but added that it has not been informed of any in-service issues related to the defect.



In a separate statement, the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA said that worldwide, 133 Boeing Next Generation or NG aircraft and 179 Max aircraft may contain the improperly manufactured parts.



The affected part is known as a leading-edge slat track. Slats are movable panels on the front of the aircraft's wing and are deployed during take-offs as well as landings to provide additional lift.



Boeing has been reeling from the impact of two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft within a short span of six months that killed a total of 346 people. The 737 MAX 8 is Boeing's best-selling aircraft.



Following the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines in March this year, many countries around the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max jets.



Boeing said Sunday it has advised operators of the 737 aircraft to inspect the slat track assemblies on certain aircraft as a batch of slat tracks with specific lot numbers produced by a sub-tier supplier was found to have a potential non-conformance.



If operators find the defective parts on their aircraft, these should be replaced with new ones before returning the aircraft to service, the company added.



Boeing is now staging replacement parts at customer bases to help minimize aircraft downtime while the work is completed.



The company has identified 21 737 NG aircraft that are most likely to have the defective parts. It has advised airlines to check an additional 112 NG aircraft to ensure a thorough assessment.



Boeing will issue a separate service bulletin to 737 MAX operators to inspect the aircraft before the MAX fleet returns to service. The company has identified 20 737 MAX airplanes that are most likely to have the defective parts and will ask operators to check an additional 159 MAX aircraft.



