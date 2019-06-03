Social Life Network, Inc: LikeRE.com Announces Beau La Point as President

LikeRE.com connects Real Estate Industry Professionals together with home shoppers and buyers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / LikeRE.com, a real estate social network that is powered by A.I. and Blockchain technology provided by Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today the addition of Beau La Point as the new president of LikeRE.

"Beau joins our company at a pivotal moment in our explosive growth here in the United States," says LikeRE CEO, Britt Glassburn. "His extensive knowledge in every aspect of the real estate industry, ability to forge strong and long-lasting industry partnerships, and experience in rapidly scaling companies makes him the perfect person to lead our team in to our future."

Beau La Point has worked in the residential real estate industry for 25 years and joins the executive management team at LikeRE after an amazing career of 13 years as Vice President of Chicago Title of Colorado.

"To join LikeRE as the new President at this phase of the company's growth is a once in a lifetime opportunity," says Beau La Point. "I recently compare it to jumping on a rocket just as it leaves the launch pad, and though we have a long way to go before we pass up the likes of Zillow or Realtor.com, we certainly have what it takes to do so."

Mr. La Point adds, "our mission is to give back the industry to the real estate professionals who have built it, rather than taking the same path as other technology giants that aim to eliminate the need for most important part of the industry, the people."

About LikeRE.com, Inc.

LikeRE.com is a website and mobile app social network that connects real estate agents, home builders, title companies, loan officers, interior designers, home improvement professionals, buyers and sellers together in one real estate centric online community. The LikeRE platform and mobile apps feature photos, videos, podcasts, articles, product and service recommendations, business and professional reviews, new home and resale listings, and user forums for home buyers and sellers.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. The social network platform meets the growing demand for niche social networking in many global industries, including the residential real estate, cannabis, racket sports, soccer, hunting and fishing. These niche industries represent 100's of millions of online users worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai/

