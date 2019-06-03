A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on why market intelligence is crucial for investment due diligence. The supplement provides key insights into how investment decisions that are not data-driven can have catastrophic outcomes and also explains why market intelligence is essential for better investment due diligence.

Before entering into any partnerships or acquisition, it is crucial for companies to consider investment due diligence. Due diligence involves a comprehensive review of a company that facilitates investors to make informed decisions and mitigate risks strategically. It plays a vital role in assessing the company's long-term profitability as per market conditions, analyzing potential gaps in the current business practices, recognizing unrealized growth opportunities, and verifying disclosures and legal history that could impact future growth.

Role of market intelligence in investment due diligence

Brand health assessment

Decisions that aremiscalculated can cost investors millions of dollars. As a result, several buyers are now demanding to undertake an in-depth analysis of balance sheet complexity, employee competencies and contracts, supplier contracts, loan agreements, and outstanding or potential litigation in the legal realm. This is where the expertise of a competent due diligence team comes into play. The team would work towards understanding the acquisition impact and how it would translate for partners and suppliers in terms of control.

Identify technological assets and intellectual property roadmap

An overview of the current choice of technologies, company patent portfolio, intellectual property risks, and possibilities to integrate new and emerging technologies will help draw a concrete business valuation. Through intense market research, investors can expect to not just gather this valuable information but also to gain insights into the strengths, weaknesses, and best practices to boost post-investment performance.

Understand competitive landscape

Competitors will not readily divulge business information and secondary resources often offer a peripheral and outdated view of competitor position. Here's where the expertise of an efficient market intelligence team can dive in with smartly crafted surveys rolled out to customers and suppliers to provide insights into the health and intentions of a competitor.

