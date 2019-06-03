

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump began his three-day state visit to the UK on Monday.



Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Queen Elizabeth on the first day. She hosted a private lunch and welcome ceremony in honor of the presidential couple at the Buckingham Palace.



Trump inspected the guard of honor with the Queen.



Trump and Melania laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Westminster Abbey later.



The President will meet Prime Minister Teresa May at Downing Street on Tuesday.



May is set to step down on June 7 after failing to get her Brexit deal through parliament.



On Wednesday, Trump will join world leaders in the English port of Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.



Before embarking on the UK tour, Trump said Britain should go for a no-deal Brexit with the EU and refuse to pay the agreed 39 billion pounds ($50 billion) divorce bill.



In another controversial statement, Trump said former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would make an 'excellent' prime minister to replace Theresa May.



Earlier, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had triggered a war of words by branding Trump as one of the 'fascists of the 20th century,' and said Britain should not roll out a red carpet to a leader like him.



Trump retorted by calling Khan 'a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.'



Opposition politicians are boycotting tonight's state banquet over the Pakistani-origin mayor's remarks about Trump.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX