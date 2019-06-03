Blockchain Technology Makes the Public Welfare Lottery More Transparent, Parabox Debut on NASDAQ

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / It is reported that the NASDAQ screen in New York Times Square will welcome the appearance of Parabox, who focuses on the block chain lottery field in mid-to-late May. After Jingdong Mall and Facebook appeared on NASDAQ, Parabox is gradually thriving just like the recent cryptocurrency market.

Times Square is located in the triangle area of 42nd street, Floyd street and 7th street in Manhattan, New York City. It is a landmark of integrating world culture and finance, thus the NASDAQ screen is also known as "the first screen in the world". We also call it: the crossroad of the world's wealth and culture. Previously, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Jingdong and a series of other business giants have used the NASDAQ screen to show their image and strength to the world.

In this legendary center of "the world's first screen", the annual passenger flow number is tens of millions and the total flow number is hundreds of millions. As the most prominent commercial core area in the world, global high-end brands have been spreading brand image here for a long time. The information that is broadcasted here has repeatedly attracted the attention of media giants such as BBC and Reuters, and has become one of the best windows to catch the world's attention. Appearing in New York Times Square has become a "glory moment" for many enterprises and producers to pursue international brands.

Lottery, in the current social environment, is not only a kind of entertainment, but also an important source of funds for various public welfare activities. Seemingly, it has simple rules, but in fact, there are many fatal loopholes and deficiencies that are easy to be ignored. At present, lottery is mainly issued and managed by the state. Although it is endorsed by state institutions, the centralized platform cannot avoid the occurrence of human intervention, manipulation and other problems. The opaque and centralized operation mode of the whole global lottery industry has greatly reduced the trust of the public.

The safety, transparency and efficiency of the traditional lottery industry, especially the Internet lottery, are not guaranteed in the operation process. In the circulation of lottery, the current lottery mode basically takes lottery issuing institutions as center or top level, it sells lottery tickets to customers through agencies, and operates with centralized and multi-level mode.

The Parabox project uses blockchain technology to achieve revolutionary reform

The Parabox project based on the blockchain technology, which can establish the security and trust of point-to-point communication in the network, so that the value transmission process can be free from intermediary interference, and both the public information and privacy information can be protected. Analogously, joint decision-making and individual rights can also be protected. Therefore, Parabox uses blockchain technology can subvert the traditional lottery information system and technology model, thus to support the realization of high reliability of lottery sales business.

Parabox project uses the blockchain technology of decentralization and intelligent contract to effectively solve the problems that are currently plaguing the development of the lottery industry. It strives to build an underlying application system based on benefiting the people and public welfare products, forming the whole industrial ecosystem of blockchain, and bringing safe and convenient products experience for consumers.

Specifically, there are several key differences between the traditional lottery system and the Parabox blockchain lottery system:

In developed countries, many lottery companies have tried to use blockchain technology features to improve the variety of lottery games, and the Parabox project provides them with the possibility.

Parabox, as the first comprehensive public welfare lottery public blockchain, realizes the non-interference authentication and verification right as well as information sharing through the blockchain technology of online bookkeeping. To ensure that the system of rules in the lottery industry operates on its own with confidence and accuracy. At the same time, the fair and transparent lottery is completed through the blockchain technology, which overcomes the pain points such as the centralized operation of the traditional lottery system are easily be controlled by humans, and gives new significance to the lottery system.

Since 2019, the cryptocurrency market has gradually shaked off the gloom from last year and had sustained surge, attracting a large number of investors. With the rise of the new generation of public welfare lottery tickets. Parabox, after rapidly authorized by several state-operated lotteries, focuses on improvement of users viscosity. Through technology, operating strategies and other underlying architecture to develop, it is creating technology-driven lottery innovation. Recently Parabox wins the trust of a large number of investors with extremely high customer loyalty.

In May 2019, Parabox public welfare lottery platform took a big step forward, and its Android platform and Apple platform continued to maintain continuous innovation ability after several internal test iterations. In the new version, the test has gradually passed the innovative function of combining various lottery tickets with public welfare, which has been widely concerned by blockchain users. The news that Parabox will debut on NASDAQ in late May means Parabox has officially announced to go to the world. We believe that Parabox will be refreshing for the blockchain industry in 2019 and open up a road to the future!

