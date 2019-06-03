A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestengagement during the course of which they helped a European manufacturer to address key issues related to vendor and spend data management.

With the growing competition, global manufacturers face a wide range of challenges including the need to adhere to local regulations related to labeling requirements and safety standards. Several such factors are pressurizing manufacturing companies to adhere to the regulatory requirements without compromising on their operational efficiency. However, with most of the crucial data trapped in siloed data management systems, master data management is indeed an uphill task for companies looking at addressing such challenges.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-established manufacturer and distributor of high-quality construction equipment based out of Europe. The company is well-known for delivering high-quality construction equipment and services all over the globe. The client faced several challenges in fine-tuning their master data management strategies. As such, they needed a consistent view of their manufacturing and distribution processes. They approached Quantzig to leverage its master data management expertise and implement a master data governance framework to enhance spend visibility.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their challenges and enhance spend visibility we first developed a comprehensive roadmap to tackle all their issues. The initial phase of this engagement revolved around analyzing the client's existing data governance model. In addition to developing a roadmap to address these issues we also helped them develop and implement a robust master data governance model to enhance spend visibility.

Quantzig's master data management solutions helped the client to:

Proactively address compliance related issues

Standardize and simply their master data management processes

Quantzig's master data management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Implementing a target operating model to overcome organizational silos

Improving vendor risk management

