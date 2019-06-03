Arix Bioscience Plc - Result of AGM
London, June 3
Arix Bioscience plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, 03 June 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held on Monday, 3 June 2019 at 10.30am (BST). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 2 May 2019 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and voted on by way of a poll.
Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website www.arixbioscience.com.
|No
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES AGAINST
|%
|TOTAL VOTES
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|01
|To receive the Directors' report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018
|79,740,015
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|79,740,015
|58.86%
|3,894
|02
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2018
|40,079,954
|50.26
|39,658,365
|49.74
|79,738,319
|58.86%
|5,590
|03
|To approved the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|23,179,050
|32.41
|48,338,181
|67.59
|71,517,231
|52.79%
|8,226,678
|04
|To re-elect Jonathan Peacock as a Director
|75,716,711
|94.95
|4,025,628
|5.05
|79,742,339
|58.86%
|1,570
|05
|To re-elect Dr Franz Humer as a Director
|74,175,937
|93.02
|5,566,402
|6.98
|79,742,339
|58.86%
|1,570
|06
|To re-elect Professor Trevor Jones as a Director
|77,691,164
|97.43
|2,050,547
|2.57
|79,741,711
|58.86%
|2,198
|07
|To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director
|79,739,711
|100.00
|2,628
|0.00
|79,742,339
|58.86%
|1,570
|08
|To re-elect Dr Joseph Anderson as a Director
|79,741,711
|100.00
|628
|0.00
|79,742,339
|58.86%
|1,570
|09
|To re-elect James Rawlingson as a Director
|79,741,711
|100.00
|628
|0.00
|79,742,339
|58.86%
|1,570
|10
|To elect Art Pappas as a Director
|76,266,164
|95.64
|3,476,175
|4.36
|79,742,339
|58.86%
|1,570
|11
|To elect Mark Breuer as a Director
|79,741,711
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|79,741,711
|58.86%
|2,198
|12
|To re-appoint PwC LLP as auditors of the Company
|72,224,733
|90.57
|7,524,156
|9.43
|79,748,889
|58.87%
|4,020
|13
|To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors
|78,313,875
|98.21
|1,426,485
|1.79
|79,740,360
|58.86%
|3,549
|14
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|73,634,398
|92.34
|6,105,491
|7.66
|79,739,889
|58.86%
|4,020
|15
|To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre- emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued
share capital*
|70,676,320
|88.63
|9,063,088
|11.37
|79,739,408
|58.86%
|4,501
|16
|To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre- emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the
Company's issued share capital*
|71,033,320
|89.08
|8,706,088
|10.92
|79,739,408
|58.86%
|4,501
|17
|To authorise the Company to buy back shares*
|79,736,396
|99.99
|5,063
|0.01
|79,741,459
|58.86%
|2,450
|18
|To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*
|79,739,242
|100.00
|2,250
|0.00
|79,741,492
|58.86%
|2,417
* Special resolution
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
The Board is pleased that all resolutions at the meeting were passed other than the resolution to approve last year's Directors' Remuneration Report, Resolution 3. Over the next six months we shall engage with those shareholders we can identify who did not support this resolution to fully understand their concerns. Engagement will also take place with the small number of shareholders who did not support the resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy, which was passed but with a significant minority of votes against.
Since being set up in 2016, the Arix portfolio has grown and developed with 17 investments to date and four IPOs of portfolio companies in the past year. Multiple clinical milestones are expected over the next 12 months and the Company looks forward to reporting on continued progress throughout the year.
ENDS
