Arix Bioscience Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, 03 June 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held on Monday, 3 June 2019 at 10.30am (BST). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 2 May 2019 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and voted on by way of a poll.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website www.arixbioscience.com.

No RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 01 To receive the Directors' report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 79,740,015 100.00 0 0.00 79,740,015 58.86% 3,894 02 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 40,079,954 50.26 39,658,365 49.74 79,738,319 58.86% 5,590 03 To approved the Directors' Remuneration Policy 23,179,050 32.41 48,338,181 67.59 71,517,231 52.79% 8,226,678 04 To re-elect Jonathan Peacock as a Director 75,716,711 94.95 4,025,628 5.05 79,742,339 58.86% 1,570 05 To re-elect Dr Franz Humer as a Director 74,175,937 93.02 5,566,402 6.98 79,742,339 58.86% 1,570 06 To re-elect Professor Trevor Jones as a Director 77,691,164 97.43 2,050,547 2.57 79,741,711 58.86% 2,198 07 To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director 79,739,711 100.00 2,628 0.00 79,742,339 58.86% 1,570 08 To re-elect Dr Joseph Anderson as a Director 79,741,711 100.00 628 0.00 79,742,339 58.86% 1,570 09 To re-elect James Rawlingson as a Director 79,741,711 100.00 628 0.00 79,742,339 58.86% 1,570 10 To elect Art Pappas as a Director 76,266,164 95.64 3,476,175 4.36 79,742,339 58.86% 1,570 11 To elect Mark Breuer as a Director 79,741,711 100.00 0 0.00 79,741,711 58.86% 2,198 12 To re-appoint PwC LLP as auditors of the Company 72,224,733 90.57 7,524,156 9.43 79,748,889 58.87% 4,020 13 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors 78,313,875 98.21 1,426,485 1.79 79,740,360 58.86% 3,549 14 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 73,634,398 92.34 6,105,491 7.66 79,739,889 58.86% 4,020 15 To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre- emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued

share capital* 70,676,320 88.63 9,063,088 11.37 79,739,408 58.86% 4,501 16 To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre- emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the

Company's issued share capital* 71,033,320 89.08 8,706,088 10.92 79,739,408 58.86% 4,501 17 To authorise the Company to buy back shares* 79,736,396 99.99 5,063 0.01 79,741,459 58.86% 2,450 18 To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice* 79,739,242 100.00 2,250 0.00 79,741,492 58.86% 2,417

* Special resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The Board is pleased that all resolutions at the meeting were passed other than the resolution to approve last year's Directors' Remuneration Report, Resolution 3. Over the next six months we shall engage with those shareholders we can identify who did not support this resolution to fully understand their concerns. Engagement will also take place with the small number of shareholders who did not support the resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy, which was passed but with a significant minority of votes against.

Since being set up in 2016, the Arix portfolio has grown and developed with 17 investments to date and four IPOs of portfolio companies in the past year. Multiple clinical milestones are expected over the next 12 months and the Company looks forward to reporting on continued progress throughout the year.

