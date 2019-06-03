

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday, the Dow and the S&P 500 have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



After hitting its lowest intraday level in nearly three months, the Nasdaq is currently down 76.03 points or 1 percent at 7,377.12. The Dow is down 22.03 points or 0.1 percent at 24,793.01 and the S&P 500 is down 8.75 points or 0.3 percent at 2,743.31.



A steep drop by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) is weighing on the Nasdaq, with the tech giant plunging by 6 percent.



Alphabet has come under pressure after a report from the Wall Street Journal indicated the Justice Department's antitrust division has been laying the groundwork for an investigation of the company in recent weeks.



Meanwhile, some traders are looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of last week's sell-off, although trade concerns continue to weigh on the markets.



Over the weekend, an official document from the Chinese government blamed the U.S. for the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.



The white paper, issued by China's State Council Information Office, argued the U.S. is 'solely responsible' for the collapse of trade talks.



China accused President Donald Trump's administration of continually changing its demands, arguing the setbacks in the talks were all the result of 'U.S. breach of consensus and commitments, and backtracking.'



At a press conference in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen denied Trump's claims that China had been the side seeking to renegotiate a nearly completed agreement.



'Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,' Wang said, noting that China remains willing to resolve the trade dispute but only with an agreement that benefits both countries.



In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing the pace of growth in manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a continued slowdown in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers edged down to 52.1 in May from 52.8 in April, dropping to its lowest level since hitting 51.7 in October of 2016.



While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector, economists had expected the index to inch up to 53.0.



Sector News



Software stocks have come under pressure over the course of the trading session, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 1.6 percent to a two-month intraday low.



Notable weakness has also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index.



On the other hand, considerable strength remains visible among gold stocks, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index spiking by 3.6 percent to its best intraday level in well over a month.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid another sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for August delivery is jumping $12.40 to $1,323.50 an ounce.



Chemical, biotechnology, and steel stocks also continue to see significant strength, rebounding following recent weakness.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned positive after seeing early weakness. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 2.116 percent.



