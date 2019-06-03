Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notice of Results 03-Jun-2019 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 June 2019 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. Notification of Full Year Results Date As previously announced, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will issue its full year results for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019 on Thursday, 25 July 2019. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: NOR TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8958 EQS News ID: 818725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

