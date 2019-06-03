

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - After a somewhat volatile session, European stocks ended broadly higher on Monday even as trade concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.



Activity was mostly stock specific. A bit of bargain hunting helped push up prices of some front line stocks.



Investors, tracking news on U.S.-China trade relations, also digested key economic data from the euro area.



The Stoxx 600 ended up by 0.39%. France and Germany ended notably higher, with their benchmarks CAC 40 and DAX gaining 0.65% and 0.56%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.32% up. Switzerland's SMI climbed up 0.94%.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Norway, Russia and Sweden ended on a firm note. Other markets in Europe ended mixed.



Shares of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies slumped more than 8% after the company said it will acquire Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for an enterprise value of 9 billion euros. Shares of Cypress soared nearly 25%.



Wirecard ended more than 3.6% up, riding on comments from the company's CEO that the firm was headed for an outstanding first half year of 2019.



Thyssenkrupp, Merck, Bayer, Beiserdorf, Vonovia, Linde and Adidas also ended with solid gains.



In France, Danone rose 2.2% after the company agreed to sell its U.S dairy business Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 million.



Sanofi and Airbus Group also gained more than 2%. Essilor, Schneider Electric, Worldline, Air Liquide, Vivendi, Safran and Veolia Environment ended higher by 1 to 1.8%.



On the other hand, Capgemini, AXA, Legrand, Michelin and Accor ended weak.



In the UK market, Fresnillo jumped 3.75% and Mediclinic International surged up 3%. BAE Systems, WPP, AstraZeneca Pharma, Travis Parkins, Hikma Pharma and GlaxoSmithKline also ended on a firm note.



Royal Mail tumbled more than 5%. Capita, TUI, Merlin Entertainment, Schroders, Standard Life and Imperial Brands also declined sharply.



On the economic front, Eurozone manufacturing activity remained entrenched inside contraction territory in May, final survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 47.7 in May, in line with flash estimate, but down from 47.9 in the previous month.



The sector has shrunk over the last four successive months.



The PMI suggested that the sector will act as a drag on the wider economy in the second quarter, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said.



Germany's IHS Markit/BME factory PMI slid to 44.3 in May from 44.4 a month ago. This was one of the lowest readings since mid-2012. The score matched the flash estimate.



Rates of decline in output and new orders eased, but employment fell the most in almost six-and-a-half years.



France's final factory PMI rose to 50.6, as initially estimated in May, from 50.0 in April. Slower falls in both production and sales, as well as a rise in employment, saw the headline PMI reach its highest level in three months.



In economic news from the U.K., survey results from IHS Markit showed the UK manufacturing sector contracted unexpectedly in May, for the first time since July 2016.



The headline IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index declined more-than-expected to 49.4 in May from 53.1 in April. The score was forecast to fall moderately to 52.0.



The total volume of new business placed fell for the first time in seven months. Export orders declined at the fastest pace in over four-and-a-half years, reflecting Brexit uncertainty.



In Brexit-related news, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday encouraged the United Kingdom to 'walk away' from any negotiations with the European Union in the event of the country failing to secure a favorable Brexit deal.



'If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal, then you walk away,' Trump is quoted as saying in an interview by The Sunday Times.



Trump, who arrived in London on a 3-day state visit today, also offered a trade deal to Britain and said his administration would 'work on it very, very quickly.'



'I'd go all out,' Trump told The Times. 'It would be a great advantage for UK. One of the advantages of Brexit is the fact that you can deal with the number one country by far, we're the number one by far in terms of every metric in terms of an economy.'



