MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / The Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) will be presenting at the IDEAS Investor Conference Series throughout this summer and fall. The 2-day conferences will take place in Boston on June 12th-13th, Chicago on August 28th-29th, and in Dallas on November 20th-21st.

Three Part Advisors, LLC, an independent research and capital advisory firm, focuses the conference series on bringing together influential professional buy side investors with public companies that present an undervalued opportunity. Each conference will feature 60-70 public companies. The format will consist of 30-minute full group presentations accompanied by live webcasts and scheduled 1x1 investor meetings.

A copy of Smith-Midland's presentation will be made available for download the morning of each conference. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Smith-Midland's website at https://smithmidland.com/investor-relations. Once there, select "Investor Presentation" in the Welcome section.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Contact:

AJ Krick, CFO 540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547504/Smith-Midland-Corporation-2019-Investor-Presentation-Schedule