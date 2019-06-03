

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a bright note on Monday, with investors reacting positively to the data on consumer price inflation and picking up stocks, tracking corporate news.



The benchmark SMI ended up 78.75 points, or 0.83%, at 9,602.73, the day's high, despite opening weak and dropping to a low of 9,439.06 in early trades.



On Friday, the index ended down 17.99 points, or 0.19%, at 9,523.98.



Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased in May after remaining same as in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The consumer price index came in line with expectations, rising 0.6% year-on-year in May, after a 0.7% increase in April and March.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.3% in May, after a 0.2% rise in the previous month, in line with economists' expectation.



The statistical office attributed the monthly increase to several factors including rise in prices for fuel and international package holidays.



Meanwhile, the Swiss PMI edged up to 48.6 in May of 2019 from 48.5 in the previous month and missing market expectations of 49.1. It was the second straight monthly contraction.



Back to stocks, Lonza Group ended nearly 4%. The company said it will carve out its Specialty Ingredients business and cut around 130 jobs. Lonza Group CEO Marc Funk commented, 'This is an important moment for our business and the LSI segment. Our decision will allow the segment to focus on its strengths and drive future growth in a dynamic and competitive environment. More widely, it reflects our commitment to enabling the segment to become the leading global player in microbial control.'



Nestle gained about 1.9% and Novartis moved up 1.6%. Novartis released data showing sharply improved overall survival rates for its breast cancer drug Kisqali.



Sunrise Communications shares rose 2.7%. The company said today that the Swiss competition authorities have decided to 'examine in detail' its planned $6.3 billion takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss UPC cable business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX