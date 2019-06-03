Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Ahmed Abonamah has been named Deputy Director of the agency's Office of Municipal Securities (OMS).

Mr. Abonamah will oversee many of OMS's strategic initiatives as well as advise OMS's leadership on legal, strategic, and policy matters regarding the municipal securities market.

"Ahmed is an exceptional lawyer and has made invaluable contributions to recent initiatives designed to improve transparency for investors in the municipal securities market," said OMS Director Rebecca Olsen. "We will continue to rely on his strong legal analytical skills, sound judgment, and collaborative approach as he takes on this new leadership role."

Mr. Abonamah said, "I am excited and honored to step into this leadership role in the Office of Municipal Securities. The municipal securities market is vitally important to not only the nation's economy, but also to Main Street investors. It is a privilege to get to continue to work alongside the terrific OMS staff to ensure that the municipal securities market operates fairly, efficiently, and consistently with the long-term interests of Main Street investors."

Mr. Abonamah has been with the SEC for over three years and most recently has served as OMS's Senior Counsel to the Director since August 2017. Immediately prior to joining OMS, Mr. Abonamah worked as a public finance attorney at the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP where he served as counsel on a wide variety of public finance transactions throughout the country. Mr. Abonamah holds a B.A. from University of Dayton and a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

The Office of Municipal Securities coordinates the SEC's municipal securities activities and administers the Commission's rules pertaining to municipal securities brokers and dealers, municipal advisors, investors in municipal securities, and municipal issuers. OMS advises the Commission on policy matters relating to the municipal securities market and is responsible for policy development, coordination, and implementation of Commission initiatives to improve the municipal securities market.