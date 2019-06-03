

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose to their highest settlement since the last week of February, as traders continued to pick up the safe haven asset amid worries about global growth due to trade tensions.



With the world's two largest economies, the U.S. and China, still not anywhere closer to achieving a trade agreement that would resolve the current crisis, worries about global growth have been rising ever so steadily.



With the U.S. administration's decision to impose tariffs on Mexican goods set to further hinder growth, markets now fear a global recession.



The dollar's sharp decline too supported the yellow metal's uptick. The dollar index dropped to a low of 97.20, losing about 0.6%.



Gold futures for August ended up $16.80, or 1.3%, at $1,327.90, the best closing level since February 26.



With today's rise, gold futures extended their winning streak to a fourth successive session.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.173, at $14.740 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6500 per pound, gaining $0.0100 for the session.



On Sunday, an official document from the Chinese government blamed the U.S. for the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.



The white paper, issued by China's State Council Information Office, argued the U.S. is 'solely responsible' for the collapse of trade talks.



China accused President Donald Trump's administration of continually changing its demands, arguing the setbacks in the talks were all the result of 'U.S. breach of consensus and commitments, and backtracking.'



Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen on Sunday denied Trump's claims that China had been the side seeking to renegotiate a nearly completed agreement.



In economic news from the U.S., the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing the pace of growth in manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a continued slowdown in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers edged down to 52.1 in May from 52.8 in April, dropping to its lowest level since hitting 51.7 in October of 2016.



