

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. interest rate cut 'may be warranted soon' given the rising risk to economic growth from President Trump's trade wars as well as weak U.S. inflation, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said Monday.



The Fed 'faces an economy that is expected to grow more slowly going forward, with some risk that the slowdown could be sharper than expected due to ongoing global trade regime uncertainty, he said.



This comes after a top analyst warned of a possible recession. If trade wars persis, 'the global cycle will be at risk,' Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya wrote in a note Sunday.



'We could end up in a recession in three quarters,' he said.



