

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended lower on Monday, extending losses to a fourth straight session amid continued worries about energy demand due to fears of global economic slowdown.



Oil was also weighed down by a report that showed a closely-watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level in about 30 months in May.



After a weak start to the session, crude oil prices rebounded, riding on reports OPEC and allies will continue to work towards ensuring there is no excess supply in the market.



However, oil could not sustain at higher levels due to worries about the very likely impact of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the tariffs on Mexican goods on global growth and in turn short term energy demand.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for July ended down $0.25, or 0.5%, at $53.25 a barrel.



WTI futures, which dropped to a low of $52.11, rallied to $54.63 but faltered again and ended weak.



Brent crude oil futures were hovering around $61.55 around mid afternoon, losing about $0.45 from previous close.



Upcoming strike by Norwegian workers that could significantly cut the country's oil production and tighten global crude supply, reports that OPEC and allies will most likely extend their output reduction plan failed to keep oil prices above the unchanged line, though these factors helped limit oil's slide.



