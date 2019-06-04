First Quarter 2019 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Drop 19 Percent Year-Over-Year

MILPITAS, California, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings for the first quarter of 2019 dropped 8 percent from the previous quarter and 19 percent from the same quarter in 2018 to US$13.8 billion.

The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis. The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:



1Q2019 4Q2018 1Q2018 1Q19/4Q18

(Qtr-over-Qtr) 1Q19/1Q18

(Year-over-Year) Taiwan 3.81 2.81 2.27 36% 68% Korea 2.89 3.13 6.26 -8% -54% China 2.36 2.69 2.64 -13% -11% North America 1.67 1.94 1.14 -14% 47% Japan 1.55 2.65 2.13 -41% -27% Europe 0.84 0.91 1.28 -8% -34% Rest of World 0.67 0.82 1.27 -18% -47% Total 13.79 14.96 16.99 -8% -19% Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, June 2019

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports: the monthly SEMI Billings Report, which offers a perspective of the trends in the equipment market; the monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments; and the SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, which provides an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market. For more information or to subscribe, please contact SEMI customer service at 1.877.746.7788 (toll free in the U.S.) or 1.408.943.6901 (International Callers). More information is also available online: www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo/EquipmentMarket.

