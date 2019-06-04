2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard Ranks Manufacturers using Independent Test Data

PV Evolution Labs' 2019 Scorecard, published in partnership with DNV GL, shows improved test results despite a significant decrease in performance for two tests

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the global downstream solar industry, today published the 5th Edition of its PV Module Reliability Scorecard in partnership with DNV GL, the world's largest resource of independent experts and certification body. As the most comprehensive publicly available comparison of PV module reliability test results, the Scorecard ranks PV modules and manufacturers using independent test data.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895199/PVEL_Wet_Leakage_Test.jpg

Despite improved performance in some areas, over 30% of the module Bills of Materials (BOMs) assessed for this year's report failed one or more test criteria. The trend of poor damp heat performance observed in 2018 continues and is due in part to unexpectedly high degradation from select modules with PERC technology.

"The solar industry is deploying new technology with little to no long-term field data that proves its reliable performance," commented Tara Doyle, Chief Commercial Officer of PVEL. "As our latest Scorecard demonstrates, independent testing is vital to mitigate the possible risks posed by promising yet novel designs and materials - in fact, it is the only source of objective reliability and performance data."

The annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard summarizes the results of independent testing conducted as part of PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) and identifies the PV module models that achieved top performance. Highlighted findings include:

>30% of eligible Bills of Materials (BOMs) failed one or more test criteria

10% of BOMs had at least one safety failure

Performance increases: Percentage of thermal cycling and potential-induced degradation Top Performers rose by 42% and 29% respectively versus historical results

Performance decreases: Percentage of dynamic mechanical load sequence and damp heat Top Performers fell by 37% and 38% respectively versus historical results

The PQP is a unique protocol of tests that generate empirical performance and reliability data, contributing to critical technical due diligence, energy forecasts and financial models utilized by solar investors and project developers. Manufacturers voluntarily participate in the PQP, but only Top Performers are eligible for listing in the Scorecard. Manufacturers choose to be recognized in the Scorecard in order to demonstrate the quality of their products to the market.

"We look forward to PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard every year. Consulting the Scorecard alongside PVEL's detailed PQP reports provides Clearway with a listing of companies that prioritize module reliability, confirm that contemporary module technologies such as bifacial can achieve or extend the reliability of more conventional modules tested previously, and promotes the value of extended reliability testing which is essential for utility-scale project execution in the U.S.," commented Scott Stephens, Head of Technology of Clearway Energy.

Since PVEL launched its PV Module PQP in 2012, it has tested over 300 BOMs from more than 50 module manufacturers. More than 75% of the current Bloomberg NEF "Tier 1" manufacturers have participated in the Program. PQP participation is now a common requirement by downstream buyers around the world.

"According to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), PV module prices have dropped by 25% in the last year alone," commented Dana Olson, Solar Segment Leader of DNV GL. "Oversupply and regulatory uncertainty are intensifying the cost pressure PV manufacturers face. It is incumbent upon buyers to thoroughly vet the products they source or else face greater risk of economic underperformance down the road."

The 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard is available as a free download at www.pvel.com/pv-scorecard.

About PVEL

PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world. With nearly ten years of experience and accumulated data, PVEL conducts testing that demonstrates solar technology bankability. Its trusted, independent reports replace assumptions about solar equipment performance with data-driven, quantifiable metrics that enable efficient solar project financing and development. The PVEL network connects all major PV and storage manufacturers with 300+ global downstream partners representing 30+ gigawatts of annual buying power. PVEL's mission is to support the worldwide PV downstream buyer community by generating data that accelerates adoption of solar technology. Learn more at pvel.com.

About DNV GL

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, we enable our customers to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. We provide classification, technical assurance, software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas, power and renewables industries. We also provide certification and supply chain services to customers across a wide range of industries. Operating in more than 100 countries, our experts are dedicated to helping customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.

DNV GL in the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables and energy management. Our expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, storage, conventional generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply. Learn more at dnvgl.com/energy.

For further information, contact:

PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)

Tori Clifford

Head of Marketing

pr@pvel.com

+1 301-717-6796

DNV GL

Mona Ghobadi

Global PR and Media Relations Manager, Energy

mona.ghobadi@dnvgl.com

Mobile +49 15904268908

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895244/PV_Evolution_Labs_PVEL_Logo.jpg