

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Federal regulators will begin investigation of the market dominance of some of the largest technology companies, according to several media reports, citing people familiar with the matter.



After a spate of unusual negotiations, the U.S. Justice Department has agreed to handle potential antitrust investigations related to Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL, GOOG) Google, while the Federal Trade Commission will oversee investigations of Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the reports said.



The Federal Trade Commission, which shares antitrust authority with the Justice Department, previously conducted a broad investigation of Google but closed it in 2013 without taking any action.



A new investigation would come as backlash grows against major tech companies that dominate key segments of the online economy.



