sokaktamamavar Campaign for our Silent Friends From TikTok

ISTANBUL, Turkey, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer arrives, and street animals are roaming the streets in these hot summer days, their need for food and water becomes more pressing. TikTok, the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos, is using its platform to raise awareness for street animals by supporting the sokaktamamavar campaign led by the well-known animal-support associations and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM).

sokaktamamavar campaign, which is conducted by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) and supported by TikTok, is organized by the animal rights activist Prof. Dr. Orhan Kural and many non-profit animal rights organization such as HACIKO, Bana Göz Kulak Ol and Umutlu Patiler Dernekleri, Yedikule Hayvan Barinagi ve Türkiye Gezginler Kulübü.

The sokaktamamavar campaign on TikTok has started on May 27th and will last till June 5th. Each TikTok post with the sokaktamamavar hashtag will return as a kilo of pet food donation for the street animals. The donation aims to cover the food expenses of the street animals during summer.

To boost the campaign, an event was held on May 29th in Levent Square which also included a live performance given by Zafer Dogan Orchestra and the musician Serap Yenici. During the event, IMM representatives and the TikTok team gathered food and water which will be distributed for the street animals.

In addition, the 3 most creative short videos to be selected by the jury including speaker Ertem Sener, journalist and the president of HACIKO Ömür Gedik, photographer Ibrahim Zaman, famous mountain climber and photographer Nasuh Mahruki, famous actor Tamer Karadagli and singer Yonca Evcimik, among the TikTok users who support the campaign will be rewarded at the event to be held on June 16th.

As an increasingly popular app in Turkey, TikTok has seen local users creating a wide range of creative content relevant to Turkey's local cultures and trends, building up a strong community and becoming the perfect platform to raise awareness and make a positive impact on society.

About TikTok

