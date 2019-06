CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed its benchmark lending rate to 1.25 percent. Following the announcement, the aussie advanced further against its major rivals.



The aussie was trading at 75.48 against the yen, 1.6098 against the euro, 0.6993 against the greenback and 1.0607 against the kiwi around 12:35 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX